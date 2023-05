CaptDolphins said: Why such a big push for cook? Doesn't he have a bad shoulder? Click to expand...

I mean to pay a fair salary for a guy of his ilk, what better reason for a "push" in a brutal div and us being set up to win now. Seems like a no-brainer to me and as another poster previously said )can't remember who) at potentially the same cost as we spent on rb's last year. He is really good!