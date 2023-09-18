 Dalvin Dalvin Dalvin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dalvin Dalvin Dalvin

Dolfansal said:
I know that money talks but after 2 weeks, 17 rushes for 40 yards???

Wonder if he regrets his choice?
The money is pretty comforting for Dalvin, I am sure.

Dolphins played it correctly from day 1.

I bet just about every RB in the league is happy to see Mostert having success at 31 though.
 
I mean he knew he’d be Breece Hall’s back up on the Jets, so the money did most of the talking. Would assume playing with Rodgers was a big factor as well.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Breece only got two carries yesterday. He tweeted an image of 4 footballs after the game to point to his limited touches.

Looking at the Jets schedule, this season could get away from them quick. One would have to believe they'll be spending the majority of their time scouting college QB's in about 4 weeks.

Wouldn't be shocked if they start to tank by the Chargers game week 9.

The Ghost said:
they tank without trying, they are the Jets
 
artdnj said:
they tank without trying, they are the Jets
Click to expand...

Ya, I'd like to see them continue to beat the Bills and Pats though. Helps us and keeps them out of the early draft spots.

DEFINITELY don't want to see them get a top tier QB or Marvin Harrison Jr. We can't have Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr on the same team in our division for a decade.

No doubt i'll be rooting for them to get an ugly 14-13 win on a blocked punt or something to that effect, against the Patriots this week. No I got it, Pats get flagged for 3 roughing the passer penalties on 3rd down, 2 on the last drive by Judon, leading to game winning TD. Belichek gets unhinged in his press conference, threatens to stab an official with his pencil on the next disputed call that doesn't go his way.
 
And he fumbled the ball too. More like he got the ball stolen from him but it all counts the same.
 
Dalvin was never the biggest guy. Most of his tough yardage came from being able to avoid contact not go through it. The second he lost a step of his speed he went from very good to very average.
 
Greeny is now begging the Vikings to trade Cousins to the Jets.

One of Chargers or Vikings will be 0-3 Sunday afternoon. Lets go Vikings.
 
