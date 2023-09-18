Dalvin Dalvin Dalvin

I know that money talks but after 2 weeks, 17 rushes for 40 yards???
Wonder if he regrets his choice?
I mean he knew he’d be Breece Hall’s back up on the Jets, so the money did most of the talking. Would assume playing with Rodgers was a big factor as well.
they tank without trying, they are the JetsBreece only got two carries yesterday. He tweeted an image of 4 footballs after the game to point to his limited touches.
Looking at the Jets schedule, this season could get away from them quick. One would have to believe they'll be spending the majority of their time scouting college QB's in about 4 weeks.
Wouldn't be shocked if they start to tank by the Chargers game week 9.
Can they even afford him too?Greeny is now begging the Vikings to trade Cousins to the Jets.