Damar Hamlin

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Just horrifying what's happened tonight to Bills Hamlin. I have shared Hamlin's Charity below. Bills fans donated to Tuas when he had his concussion earlier this year.

I donated and thought I'd share the link if anyone else would like to do the same.

God help Damar Hamlin 😢


gofund.me

The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, organized by Damar Hamlin

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come fro… Damar Hamlin needs your support for The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive
gofund.me
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Just puts everything in perspective. I sure hope he is okay.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

This is so awful. Reminds me of when Lions LB Reggie Brown was badly hurt in 1997. They administered CPR on him too. I'm just praying Damar is going to pull through.

Thank you for sharing Damar's charity, @MrChadRico!
 
Adam First

Adam First

Prayers up, positive thoughts to him and his family. This is a very sobering moment for the game of football. The game should be called, this is bigger than the game.
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

I'm afraid this has nothing to do with concussions. We know nothing for certain right now, but I suspected his heart stopped as soon as they showed the first replay. Then a couple of minutes later when I saw the look on the faces of the Bills players I really suspected this was different. Then when Joe Buck announced they were doing cpr I really suspected it.

It isn't normal to do cpr on someone who has been knocked out from a concussion, is it? If his heart did stop, what makes that happen? What would make a 24 year old athlete's heart stop?

This just doesn't happen often. We just don't see this happen on the field of play. Really sad! Pray the young man will be ok.
 
Adam First

Adam First

Yeah, this wasn't a concussion. Considering they had to administer CPR to him this looks like a cardiac arrest. It looked like he was hit on the chest. Reporters on Twitter saying he was being defibrillated as well.

This is terrible, terrible news.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Hope that young man pulls through. Very scary and makes me embarrassed about my whining with this perspective gained.
 
