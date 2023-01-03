Damar Hamlin

I'm afraid this has nothing to do with concussions. We know nothing for certain right now, but I suspected his heart stopped as soon as they showed the first replay. Then a couple of minutes later when I saw the look on the faces of the Bills players I really suspected this was different. Then when Joe Buck announced they were doing cpr I really suspected it.



It isn't normal to do cpr on someone who has been knocked out from a concussion, is it? If his heart did stop, what makes that happen? What would make a 24 year old athlete's heart stop?



This just doesn't happen often. We just don't see this happen on the field of play. Really sad! Pray the young man will be ok.