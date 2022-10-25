Damn Dolphins — ‘72 voodoo story/rant; SNF VICTORY; Tua’s return; 4th-down decision; Week 8 picks

Madman Mike & Robbie T are back to comment on the Miami Dolphins SNF 16-10 victory over the Steelers. The night honored the members of the 1972 perfect season. Is there a voodoo story that few know about? Rob rants on why the ‘72 team should keep popping champagne. Did the magic of the night rub off on the Fins? Tua’s return & how he performed. Tale of 2 halves. Defense saves the day. CB Noah Igbinoghene is good? Did Mike McDaniel make the right decision to go for it on 4th down? Detroit Lions preview. Rob’s 5 picks of the Week. And much MORE!



