Damn Dolphins — Dolphins beat Giants 31-16; TAKEAWAYS!

MHernandez
Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takeaways after the Dolphins Pummel
the Giants 31-16 at Hard Rock Stadium. Was Tua forcing the ball to
Jaylen Waddle too much? Comments on the Vic Fangio system, the new
addition of Chase Claypool, and more!
