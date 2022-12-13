Damn Dolphins Pod — Fins fall to the Chargers; McDaniel’s playcalling; Offensive Woes; 3rd-down defense

Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takeaways on the Fins’ fall to the Chargers on SNF. Mike explains how the Chargers Defense dismantled Tua & the WR’s. Mike also recaps the Fins 3rd-down struggles that led to Chargers scoring drives, and the TO before halftime that McDaniel called for the Chargers. Rob gives his feedback on the mystery of the Fins lack of a run game, although it’s December & McDaniel is a former run-game Coordinator. The boyz discuss the amazing sack that was taken away from Jaelan Phillips by the refs.

