Damn Dolphins Podcast - 5 picks of WEEK 2

Madman Mike & Robbie T each give their 5 picks of Week 2. Which teams
do they have faith in to cover the spread? Rob needs to rebound after
an 0-5 Week 1. Mike went 4-1 and bought a new bike. Mike also has a
3-team parlay to help you win BIG -- throw down a little, win a lot.
(We don't tell you to risk money that we aren't risking ourselves)
GOOD LUCK! Follow us on Spotify & @MadmanMikeDD

 
