Damn Dolphins Podcast — Dolphins/Bears takeaways; Defense?; McDaniel’s playcalling; Browns matchup; Tua or Tyreek for MVP?

Madman Mike & Robbie T give some quick takeaways from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Boys are impressed with the offense, but where’s the defense? McDaniel’s controversial clock management/playcalling in key situations shows up again. How did pass-rusher Chubb & RB Wilson look in their first game? Mike is mad that we are talking about Fields on Monday & not Tua. The Boyz discuss the upcoming Browns matchup, and which Fin they want as MVP: Tua or Tyreek?



