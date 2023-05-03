 Damn Dolphins Podcast — Fins 2023 Draft Class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Damn Dolphins Podcast — Fins 2023 Draft Class

Our thoughts on the picks & how they fit into the Fins positional needs

Madman Mike & Robbie T are back with their takes on the Miami Dolphins 2023 draft class. CB Cam Smith was a surprise, but does it make sense?; electric RB Devon Achane added; did Fins find a rookie replacement for Mike Gesicki in WR/TE prospect Elijah Higgins?; Can OL Ryan Hayes become a swing tackle or the new LG?

 
