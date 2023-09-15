 Damn Dolphins Podcast — Fins/Chargers recap; Fins have AFC Edge; Fins@Pats preview | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Damn Dolphins Podcast — Fins/Chargers recap; Fins have AFC Edge; Fins@Pats preview

Madman Mike & Robbie T are back with their takeaways from the Fins
Week 1 shootout victory over the Chargers. The boys explain why the
Fins have the edge in the AFC East after Aaron Rodgers (torn achilles)
is done for the season; Bills Josh Allen has problems; Sunday Night
Football Fins/Pats talk. Follow us on Spotify & @MadmanMikeDD

 
