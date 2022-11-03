Damn Dolphins Podcast — Fins/Lions takeaways; McDaniel’s non-challenge; Tua’s numbers; Chubb & Wilson Trades; Week 9 picks

Madman Mike & Robbie T give some quick takeaways from the Dolphins 31-27 victory over the Lions. Rob feels sorry for Lions fans. The Boyz talk about McDaniel’s non-challenge on Trent Sherfield’s potential touchdown. Mike reads off some big-time numbers from Tua Tagovailoa. Talking Fins trades before NFL deadline for passrusher Bradley Chubb & RB Jeff Wilson. What do we think of the matchup against the upcoming Chicago Bears? And Rob gives his 5 picks of Week 9



