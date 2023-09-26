Damn Dolphins Podcast — HOT TAKES! Fins drop 70-Burger on Broncos

MHernandez
Madman Mike & Robbie T go over their Hot Takes of the Miami Dolphins
historic 70-20 shellacking of the Denver Broncos. Should Mike McDaniel
have gone for the ALL-TIME record in points scored in a single game?
the answer is YES. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came close to being the
franchise leader in consecutive completions. What McDaniel decision
did Madman have a problem with?
