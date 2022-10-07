 Damn Dolphins Podcast — Tua’s concussion overblown? McDaniel getting too much criticism; Is Tua longterm answer?; Dolphins/Jets prediction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Damn Dolphins Podcast — Tua’s concussion overblown? McDaniel getting too much criticism; Is Tua longterm answer?; Dolphins/Jets prediction

MHernandez

MHernandez

Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takes on the coverage that Tua’s concussion is receiving; Mike goes Madman & defends McDaniel; Rob doesn’t believe Tua is the longterm answer; Bengals aren’t back despite beating Dolphins; Jets QB Zach Wilson still isn’t good; Dolphins/Jets prediction; Rob’s 5 picks of the Week

 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

If we are talking about his accuracy and anticipation, etc. then I do think Tua is a long-term answer. However, if we are talking about his injuries, then I am not so sure. No doubt he has to tweak his playing style and get rid of the ball when nothing is there. Will he do that? I am not sure, but I hope so.
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Tua is the long term answer. Plenty good enough. I love his "never give up" mentality but he has to adjust that one part of his game. Throw the ball away more and live to fight another day. That small tweak will pretext him and eliminate half his ints (which already aren't a big concern)
 
A

AMakados10

Tua was tearing us the passing stats but ya… various injuries piling up.

I still totally back Tua as the long term answer because the good thing is none of them diminish his ability to play QB like a rotator or something.

I know Tua’s had the hip but ARod broke his leg early in his career and has had 2 collarbones… but he can still sling it and Tua was obviously passing just fine so far this year. #rollwithTua
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

Yes, to all.
 
tay0365

tay0365

If the reason he is not the long term answer injuries, then even then I don't know if I'm ready to call Tua injury prone.




Though football is a violent sport, those are two vicious hits. Hits like that don't happen that commonly, Brady rarely takes shots like that, because of how much he's protected.

Right now it's been some bad luck for Tua, along with an O-line that is a work in progress, and Tua still learning that getting rid of the ball or just taking the safer, shorter play, and living to see another play is not a fail.

Tua before that Bengals hits, with that to great anticipation and accuracy, along with one of the quicker releases in the NFL was looking not like a top 10 QB, but top 5...Tua has to clean up a few things, but he definitely is the long term franchise QB Miami has been looking for all these years since Dan retired.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

MHernandez said:
Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takes on the coverage that Tua’s concussion is receiving; Mike goes Madman & defends McDaniel; Rob doesn’t believe Tua is the longterm answer; Bengals aren’t back despite beating Dolphins; Jets QB Zach Wilson still isn’t good; Dolphins/Jets prediction; Rob’s 5 picks of the Week

Oh good. I can't wait to hear the take of some more people from their mother's sewing room....
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

tay0365 said:
Though football is a violent sport, those are two vicious hits. Hits like that don't happen that commonly, Brady rarely takes shots like that.

Right now it's been some bad luck for Tua, along with an O-line that is a work in progress, and Tua still learning that getting rid of the ball or just taking the safer, shorter play, and living to see another play is not a fail.
Is he learning, though? I am not sure he has made it a priority. I sure hope he has come up with a plan during his time off because unless Bridgewater proves otherwise, so far it's as Tua goes, we go.

P.S. I am not trying to bust on Bridgewater. I just don't know what he can do in this offense. Nothing would make me happier if he played lights out this Sunday and we come away with another big win!
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Tua is our franchise QB. He's the long-term answer. But he's got to better protect himself, by being willing to give up on plays from time to time, rather than opening himself up to big hits by holding onto the ball too long in the hope a receiver gets open down field. In addition, we need to continue investing into the OL. Yes, it's improved this year, and yes we've got pieces to work with. But at this point we're just average. I want that unit dominant.
 
