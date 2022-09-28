Damn Dolphins Podcast — Week 3: Dolphins beat Bills; Tua’s Elite numbers; Bengals TNF matchup; Rob’s 5 picks of Week 4

MHernandez
Damn Dolphins Podcast — Week 3
Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takeaways of the Miami Dolphins victory over the Buffalo Bills in Hardrock Stadium. Rob starts the show off with a rant; Mike gives us some of TUA’s elite numbers; the Boyz talk Bengals matchup on TNF; Rob gives his 5-picks of the Week
