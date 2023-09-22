Damn Dolphins Podcast — WEEK 3: Fins/Broncos Preview

MHernandez
Madman Mike & Robbie T preview the upcoming Denver Broncos @ Miami
Dolphins matchup. The game is a 6.5 point-spread. Who do they pick to
win the matchup? Who does Rob have covering the spread? The boyz go
over the hot narratives leading into this game.
