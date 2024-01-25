 Dan Cambell Volume and Intensity | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dan Cambell Volume and Intensity

Apology if this is not directly related to our team, but this speech came from 2 years ago and look where they are now!!

Im wondering if we had these kind of speeches for defense, Tackling and Pursuit. Its friggin missed fundamentals these last few games!!!! Heck even MM and the offense need these kind of talks and not just friendly bonding.

 
He's basically crying tears saying he loves them. Just because his voice is deep doesn't make him some kind of tough guy. He is as emotionally sensitive as any coach in the league.

These are grown men not high schoolers.
 
The Lions are where they are because they play in a crappy division and conference and Kirk Cousins tore his achilles.
 
Yoodakine56 said:
Maybe. But im sure it helps these guys to focus on the basics
I'm a firm believer that today's player doesn't respond any more to an "in your face", hyper emotional type coach than a more down to earth mellow type.
 
bigfoot said:
I'm a firm believer that today's player doesn't respond any more to an "in your face", hyper emotional type coach than a more down to earth mellow type.
Yea its pretty hard to judge, unless youre used to talking to grown men that come from different background and lifestyles.
 
