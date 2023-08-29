 Dan Feeney being traded to the Bears. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dan Feeney being traded to the Bears.

as of right now I don’t know how this makes sense but I’ll reserve judgement until I see actual compensations
 
Must mean we are trading Wilkins for the Texan we had before.

(This is how to start bs rumors)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom