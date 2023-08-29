Dan Feeney being traded to the Bears.

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 12,760
- Reaction score
- 19,270
- Age
- 53
- Location
- North Port, FL
Don’t normally do this, but I trust Sarney.
Must mean we are trading Wilkins for the Texan we had before.
(This is how to start bs rumors)
No I believe your rumor. Just trying to get this baby off topic and towards deep dish pizza as fast as I canIf I want to know how to do that, I’ll be sure to reach out to you.
Tunsil, Deiter or Doaks?Must mean we are trading Wilkins for the Texan we had before.
(This is how to start bs rumors)
No I believe your rumor. Just trying to get this baby off topic and towards deep dish pizza as fast as I can