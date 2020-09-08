Dan Marino and the Cowboy's draft chart ranking in 1983

Saw this today and thought you guys might be interested as it's pretty interesting to see how the fates worked in our favor to land Dan the Man.



"Dallas, picking 23rd and clearly interested in a quarterback, had their QB2 and 9th-overall player in Dan Marino sitting on the board at the end of the first round."


How close was Dan Marino to becoming a Dallas Cowboy in 1983?

One of the biggest strokes of luck for the Miami Dolphins organization came in 1983 when the team saw quarterback Dan Marino tumble to the 27th-overall pick in the draft. From there, the rest was h…
The Steelers passing to draft a DL along with the Bills, Pats, Chiefs and Jets are the big stories around Dan on draft day.

And is that a stroke of luck for Miami or just plain stupidity on Dallas' part?
 
With the 23rd selection of the first round of the 1983 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select.......defensive end Jim Jeffcoat, Arizona State. Up next, the New York Jets.

:lol:
 
And it wasn't stupidity, it was that drug speculation that drove Dan down team's boards. Too many assumptions that it was drug use that caused his falling off his senior year at Pitt. Their loss, our gain! :cheers:
 
"Jeffcoat retired after playing 15 seasons, with 102.5 sacks, 745 tackles, 194 quarterback pressures, 2 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns".

Not a terrible consolation prize but definitely a stumble by the Cowboys that would have changed their fortunes in those years between Staubach and Aikman. Of course Aikman would have never been drafted by the Cowboys had they gotten Marino.
 
