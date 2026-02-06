Dan Marino Says The Dolphins Need To Have A QB Competition

Dan Marino: Dolphins need to have a quarterback competition The greatest Dolphins quarterback of all time believes his team needs a quarterback competition this season.

These comments speak to Marino's true role in the organization as much as they speak to the QB situation. Well into the season Marino was still extolling Tua's virtues, so this is quite the change in tone. Marino is just an organizational PR mouthpiece at this point. If Marino says something, it is the organizational view. Just one more datapoint about what the organization is thinking. My strong suspicion is they want Tua gone, but also want to preserve his trade value because it would be most optimal to trade him, inclusive of paying most of his salary next year, if they can. I think you will still see a mix of positive comments about Tua from the organization as the off-season continues, in order to try and preserve the illusion he has a chance here and to attempt to preserve what might be left of his trade value, even if the NFL sees through it.