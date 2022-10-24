Dan Marino Signed Merchandise Contest*****

13marino13
Special thanks to @Atila and @EPBro for donating these items, thank you, Brothers!
We normally reserve these contests for the 347 Club but we're going to open it up for everyone to have a chance.
The winner of this contest will receive both a Marino-signed helmet and a signed Nike Dry-Fit shirt.
Listed below are 20 over/under questions to answer, and the member with the most total points wins.
The entry fee is $25 per entry. You may enter more than once. When you pay put in the comment "Marino Contest"
We'll cover the shipping costs. (Where the hell can you get 2 great items like this for $25 )
*Over/under with a .5 requires an over or under answer obviously. Whole numbers can be answered with an "over or under" or you can choose the actual over/under number. If you choose the exact number and get it correct it's 2 points, if you get it wrong it's 0 points. All over/under's are otherwise 1 point. For each question reply "over", "under", or type the actual number
*The tiebreaker- guess the total amount of points combined for the Phins/Lions. If someone is 2 points under and someone is 2 points over, the lower number takes precedence. Put your total number of points at the bottom
Just copy the questions in this post and paste them into your post with your answers. The thread will be locked at kickoff and no more entries will be accepted once the game begins.
**Please do not post anything here other than your entry choices. We need to keep the thread as condensed as possible.
Let's get to it...
1. Tyreek touchdowns (pass & or run) 2
2. Waddle touchdowns (pass or run) 2
3. Tua passing touchdowns over/under 2.5
4. Gesicki receiving yards 55
5. Tua passing yards 285
6. Phins 1st downs 17
7. Tyreek receiving yards 120
8. Waddle receiving yards 100
9. Total sacks by Phins D 2
10. Phins Defensive turnovers 2
11. Defense allowed yards rushing 80
12. Sanders' FG's 2
13. Sanders' longest field goal 44 yards
14. Howard interceptions .5
15. Sacks allowed by Miami 2.5
16. Phins rushing TD's 1.5
17. Team penalties 7
18. Mostert rushing yards 80
19. Phins total yards 380
20. Phins time of possession over/under 30mins
Tiebreaker total combined points:
Good luck to everyone who enters! We appreciate all of you! (well, almost all of you )