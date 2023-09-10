Dan Patrick: Mike White to win More Games than Tua

DolphinsTalk
Dan Patrick: Mike White will Win More Games for the Dolphins Than Tua in 2023 - Miami Dolphins
On Pardon My Take from Barstool Sports, Dan Patrick says he believes in 2023 Mike White will win more games for the Dolphins than Tua. Watch the clip below.
dolphinstalk.com
This is a crazy take by DP. Mike White really isn't that good and if he has to play there won't be a lot of winning. Everyone seems to enjoy crapping on Tua