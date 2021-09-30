 Dan Patrick: Stephen Ross wants DeShaun Watson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dan Patrick: Stephen Ross wants DeShaun Watson

Dan Patrick knows someone very close to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross who confirmed that Ross wants to trade for DeShaun Watson.
 
At this point I don't care. Watson is a good qb and it might be bbet for Tua if he landed with a more established tea.
 
miamiron said:
I read Tua to Washington for a#2...Watson for 3-#1s,1-#2,3-3rds
So basically we give back everything we got for Tunsil and Landry and then some? And have sh*t to show for it for the next 2 years when he gets indicted. Awesome.
 
