Dan Quinn out. Signs extension w/Dallas

andyahs

andyahs

Posted many times in other threads.

Was not sure about him anyway after that Super Bowl.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Yep off the table, hope they extend Moore too. Tired of new coaches getting their feet wet at Miami's expense
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

Ummm, so we are down to the short bus, woops, I meant short list. After what they did to Flo we are doomed, doomed "I TELL YAH"!!
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Mcganiel said:
Ummm, so we are down to the short bus, woops, I meant short list. After what they did to Flo we are doomed, doomed "I TELL YAH"!!
I feel like whoever Miami hires it's going to be someone no one knows Miami has interviewed already and will be out of nowhere and everyone will be pissed.
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

Dolph N.Fan said:
I feel like whoever Miami hires it's going to be someone no one knows Miami has interviewed already and will be out of nowhere and everyone will be pissed.
Oh yeah, it will be a far reach bottom of the barrel scrub for sure..
 
