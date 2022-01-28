Dan Quinn out. Signs extension w/Dallas

Looks like 1 more down
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...dy-dan-quinn-has-signed-multi-year-extension/
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...dy-dan-quinn-has-signed-multi-year-extension/
I feel like whoever Miami hires it's going to be someone no one knows Miami has interviewed already and will be out of nowhere and everyone will be pissed.Ummm, so we are down to the short bus, woops, I meant short list. After what they did to Flo we are doomed, doomed "I TELL YAH"!!
Oh yeah, it will be a far reach bottom of the barrel scrub for sure..I feel like whoever Miami hires it's going to be someone no one knows Miami has interviewed already and will be out of nowhere and everyone will be pissed.