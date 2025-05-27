Dane Brugler of the Athletics top 50- we ended up with 4 of the top 35

So in his initial rankings from before the season in August we ended up with 4 of his top 35 players.



If you had told anyone we got this haul back then including Ewers and Gordon back to back they would’ve thought you were crazy and that we had an all time draft. Funny how recency bias skews opinions on these guys.



They their ranking before the season and after, and where they ended up getting drafted.



22. Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona​ Final ranking: No. 55​ Where he was drafted: No. 37 (Miami Dolphins)​ Though I liked Savaiinaea quite a bit entering the season, I didn’t think his 2024 performance — albeit out of position at tackle — was consistent enough to feel great about him in the top 40. But, again, offensive line is a premium spot and often gets overdrafted. In this case, it took an expensive trade up by the Dolphins to get Savaiinaea at No. 37.



23. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas​ Final ranking: No. 86​ Where he was drafted: No. 231 (Miami Dolphins)​ Seeing Ewers free fall on draft weekend was surprising yet not surprising at the same time. Opinions on him were all over the map, but the general thought among NFL scouts was he would be drafted somewhere in the third- to fourth-round range. Instead, Ewers was the 13th (and final) quarterback selected in 2025.



30. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan​ Final ranking: No. 25​ Where he was drafted: No. 13 (Miami Dolphins)​ Grant was a polarizing prospect among scouts. His impact in college didn’t scream top-15 pick, but the NFL is a big man’s game and his package of tools at his size (6-4, 330) is what NFL teams desire.



35. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State​ Final ranking: No. 136​ Where he was drafted: No. 179 (Miami Dolphins)​ Fresh off a 1,732-yard rushing season in 2023, Gordon was an easy prospect to like over the summer. But the concerning flaws in his game were front and center over the first month of the ’24 season and he didn’t regain the optimistic vibes in the eyes of NFL teams.