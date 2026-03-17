 Daniel Jeremiah 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Daniel Jeremiah 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0

Would you like this 1st round?

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Merc Nasty

Merc Nasty

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DJ just posted his new mock today around noon., and it includes our new 30th pick. Hes often toted as one of the more accurate mockers, but wow it breaks pretty bad for us. Id come away the 1st round night pretty disappointed.

At pick 11 he still has us taking Mansoor Delane.
Im not sold on him and he doesn't have the measurables that the packers typically look for. It would also go against building inside out philosophy especially when we have so many trench needs.

At pick 30 we take Keldric Faulk
I dont know much about it except I hear most ppl dont want him

Full articale found here:
 
I wouldnt like faulk at 30 but I can stomach that way more than if he were to go at 11
 
Faulk at 30 would be fine with me but Vega or Freeling at 11 would be a lot better imo. Honestly I hate being at 11. It doesn't feel like a stud will fall to us and not a huge fan of drafting a guard that early. Best case would be moving back a few spots and getting Vega, Freeling or even Thienaman
 
Rayj2384 said:
Faulk at 30 would be fine with me but Vega or Freeling at 11 would be a lot better imo. Honestly I hate being at 11. It doesn't feel like a stud will fall to us and not a huge fan of drafting a guard that early. Best case would be moving back a few spots and getting Vega, Freeling or even Thienaman
Click to expand...
Yeah he has Ione going to chargers at 24, i would much rather drop down and pick up someone extra picks and Ione over drafting Dalene
 
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