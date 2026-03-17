Daniel Jeremiah 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0

Merc Nasty
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2016
- Messages
- 199
- Reaction score
- 377
DJ just posted his new mock today around noon., and it includes our new 30th pick. Hes often toted as one of the more accurate mockers, but wow it breaks pretty bad for us. Id come away the 1st round night pretty disappointed.
At pick 11 he still has us taking Mansoor Delane.
Im not sold on him and he doesn't have the measurables that the packers typically look for. It would also go against building inside out philosophy especially when we have so many trench needs.
At pick 30 we take Keldric Faulk
I dont know much about it except I hear most ppl dont want him
Full articale found here:
At pick 11 he still has us taking Mansoor Delane.
Im not sold on him and he doesn't have the measurables that the packers typically look for. It would also go against building inside out philosophy especially when we have so many trench needs.
At pick 30 we take Keldric Faulk
I dont know much about it except I hear most ppl dont want him
Full articale found here: