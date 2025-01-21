 Daniels using VR to level up, Tua needs to be doing this in the offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Daniels using VR to level up, Tua needs to be doing this in the offseason

Finsup1981

Finsup1981

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
528
Reaction score
36


I find this so interesting, he was a nobody that wasn’t even on anyone’s radar before he went full VR training and basically doing everything at 1.75x speed so when he gets in an actual game everything has slowed down so much that he has a much easier time processing.

Being that he’s in the midst of possibly the greatest rookie season ever for a QB, I definitely think it’s working well enough for us to try it, think it would help with Tuas pre and post snap processing… plus the part about Daniel’s being able to use the VR while out with a concussion to still be effective when he got back, considering how much Tuas out def wouldn’t hurt to have him being productive while recovering
 
MARINO1384 said:
I mean couldn’t hurt but he’s already one of the best processors in the league, that’s hardly his issue.
Click to expand...
There’s still way too much of him getting confused by coverages and just blindly throwing to a spot ie against Houston when they baited him cause they knew exactly the spot he was throwing to, I think he can use this to clean up some of that and recognize the subtle shift in coverage when they’ve figured us out
 
Finsup1981 said:
There’s still way too much of him getting confused by coverages and just blindly throwing to a spot ie against Houston when they baited him cause they knew exactly the spot he was throwing to, I think he can use this to clean up some of that
Click to expand...
Easier (in theory) would be to get him an oline that affords him more than 2 seconds to throw...you know read coverages, check off etc
 
JamesWsenior said:
Easier (in theory) would be to get him an oline that affords him more than 2 seconds to throw...you know read coverages, check off etc
Click to expand...
That would be amazing but with our cap situation we cannot afford more than a single decent interior oline starter in FA, which means we have to draft a day 1 starter on the interior…I don’t know about you, but I have lost faith in them being able to recognize and draft oline talent after they didn’t draft one last year in one of the best interior oline drafts ever and moved up to draft Yikenberg.
 
How do you he doesn’t already? I remember Mills doing VR training his senior season at Stanford. It’s not like it’s something new.
 
Anyone with a set of these knows what it inevitably leads to…

1737427841982.gif
 
Gsmack_42 said:
How do you he doesn’t already? I remember Mills doing VR training his senior season at Stanford. It’s not like it’s something new.
Click to expand...
Tua may be , but the article implies Daniels is the first one to use this type of specific technology

And if you scroll down a bit the author answers someone’s question “no other team is currently using this technology”
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom