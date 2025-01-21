Daniels using VR to level up, Tua needs to be doing this in the offseason





I find this so interesting, he was a nobody that wasn’t even on anyone’s radar before he went full VR training and basically doing everything at 1.75x speed so when he gets in an actual game everything has slowed down so much that he has a much easier time processing.



Being that he’s in the midst of possibly the greatest rookie season ever for a QB, I definitely think it’s working well enough for us to try it, think it would help with Tuas pre and post snap processing… plus the part about Daniel’s being able to use the VR while out with a concussion to still be effective when he got back, considering how much Tuas out def wouldn’t hurt to have him being productive while recovering