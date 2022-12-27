Danny Crossman Needs to Go and I Don't Care Where

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 5,534
- Reaction score
- 11,948
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
I don't care if he's the only coach they replace but he HAS to go, even before Boyer.
He has exactly zero accolades in his 30 year coaching career. His bio highlight is the Vikings returning a PR and KR for TDs against his squad when he was coaching with the Lions, lol.
"Crossman began his coaching career at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1993 where he coached the defensive backs and special teams. Crossman spent 2003-2009 as a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. He was the Panthers special teams coordinator over his last 5 seasons with the team. Crossman was hired by the Detroit Lions in 2010 as special teams coordinator. On September 30, 2012, against the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown for the first time in a single game in franchise history. On February 8, 2019, the Miami Dolphins announced Crossman as their special teams coordinator. He received an additional title of assistant head coach on March 11, 2021."
Go have a seat, Crossman.
He has exactly zero accolades in his 30 year coaching career. His bio highlight is the Vikings returning a PR and KR for TDs against his squad when he was coaching with the Lions, lol.
"Crossman began his coaching career at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1993 where he coached the defensive backs and special teams. Crossman spent 2003-2009 as a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. He was the Panthers special teams coordinator over his last 5 seasons with the team. Crossman was hired by the Detroit Lions in 2010 as special teams coordinator. On September 30, 2012, against the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown for the first time in a single game in franchise history. On February 8, 2019, the Miami Dolphins announced Crossman as their special teams coordinator. He received an additional title of assistant head coach on March 11, 2021."
Go have a seat, Crossman.