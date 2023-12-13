 Danny Crossman? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Danny Crossman?

How is this dude still employed?

Special Teams was horrendous Monday night.

BLOCKED FG

LINED UP OFFSIDES ON THE KICKOFF

Long Snapper gets a Personal Foul penalty (like how?!?!) Was this even replayed, do we know what he did?

Crappy punts every week from Bailey, could literally find someone off the streets to do better.

Berrios fair catches everything because Miami gunners can't hold up blocks long enough. And if he does happen to return one it's always holding or a block in the back called.

McDaniel needs to bring out the wheelbarrow and let this guy go.
 
