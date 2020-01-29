Dante Scarnecchia Retires

On Tuesday, two weeks shy of his 72nd birthday, the Patriots’ longtime offensive line coach called it a career



2. Scarnecchia’s decision comes at an inopportune time Even without a coaching change, the Patriots’ O-line would have faced questions heading into the 2020 season. Standout left guard Joe Thuney is set to hit free agency next month and likely will receive more lucrative offers from other teams after earning second-team All-Pro honors this season. Center/guard Ted Karras also will be a free agent and could fetch starter’s money elsewhere after serving as a solid fill-in for David Andrews. Speaking of Andrews, who missed the entire season with blood clots in his lungs, the veteran center is “optimistic” about his chances of playing in 2020 but couldn’t say with certainty that he’ll be healthy enough to return to the field. Right tackle Marcus Cannon also struggled this season at age 31, and Isaiah Wynn, despite showing flashes down the stretch, remains an unfinished product at left tackle.



4. The Patriots are losing one of the best There’s no debating that. Scarnecchia is one of the NFL’s elite position coaches and a foundational pillar of the Patriots organization. “I think the world of Dante,” head coach Bill Belichick said in 2016 after Scarnecchia returned from his first retirement. “I think he is as fine of a coach as anybody that I’ve coached with and I’ve had the opportunity to coach with a lot of them, certainly.” “I’ve learned more from Dante than I can possibly describe,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said last season. “He’s just a great teacher, great person — great, great football coach.” The Patriots will miss him dearly.