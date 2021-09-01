 Darlington: Flo addresses team has Tua’s back. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Darlington: Flo addresses team has Tua’s back.

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Jeff Darlington reports that Coach Flo has Tua’s back.

Report: Brian Flores addressed Deshaun Watson rumors with Dolphins

“I’m told Dolphins coach Brian Flores just addressed his team regarding recent reports tying Miami to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson. Sources say he told players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” in a brief but poignant endorsement of the QB. (quick thread)
This info isn’t intended to dispute recent reporting that Miami was a major player in trade discussions. Rather, it is a reflection of the moment. A coach standing in front of his team, endorsing his QB, is not the same as one navigating a press conference.
So wherever it started, wherever it’s going, here’s what you can take away: Less than two weeks before the season’s start, Flores made clear to his team that Tua is indeed their quarterback, and I expect him to echo a similar sentiment in the weeks to come.” — Jeff Darlington, ESPN
TheLaughingGod

Why this continues to be a story believed by the masses is beyond me.

For the 1000th time, Watson is not going to be traded here. Never was.

Tua is and was ALWAYS going to be the QB for the Dolphins.
 
superphin

TheLaughingGod said:
Why this continues to be a story believed by the masses is beyond me.

For the 1000th time, Watson is not going to be traded here. Never was.

Tua is and was ALWAYS going to be the QB for the Dolphins.
Same reason there's flat earther's, and people who believe 5G causes cancer, Bill Gates is trying to put a chip inside of you and other kinds of nonsense. People are dumb.
 
1

1972forever

The Patriots cut Cam and are basically going with a rookie QB. Perhaps they made these moves because they are really the team that wants to make the trade for a certain QB in Texas. Just saying.
 
Rev Kev

TheLaughingGod said:
Why this continues to be a story believed by the masses is beyond me.

For the 1000th time, Watson is not going to be traded here. Never was.

Tua is and was ALWAYS going to be the QB for the Dolphins.
because Simms says it is a wide spread fact across the NFL but Schefter, Darlington, JLC won’t touch it tells you all one needs to kno

I am sure Ross loves being associated with talk about DW - I expect Ross Grier and Flo are on the same page and with the season starting doesn’t want to but will be out soon to make a More adamant statement not because they want to either

FLOs no comment statement for me meant dumb question
 
