Darlington: Flo addresses team has Tua’s back.

Jeff Darlington reports that Coach Flo has Tua’s back.
“I’m told Dolphins coach Brian Flores just addressed his team regarding recent reports tying Miami to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson. Sources say he told players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” in a brief but poignant endorsement of the QB. (quick thread)
This info isn’t intended to dispute recent reporting that Miami was a major player in trade discussions. Rather, it is a reflection of the moment. A coach standing in front of his team, endorsing his QB, is not the same as one navigating a press conference.
So wherever it started, wherever it’s going, here’s what you can take away: Less than two weeks before the season’s start, Flores made clear to his team that Tua is indeed their quarterback, and I expect him to echo a similar sentiment in the weeks to come.” — Jeff Darlington, ESPN