Darlington: Flo addresses team has Tua’s back.

TheLaughingGod said: Why this continues to be a story believed by the masses is beyond me.



For the 1000th time, Watson is not going to be traded here. Never was.



Tua is and was ALWAYS going to be the QB for the Dolphins. Click to expand...

because Simms says it is a wide spread fact across the NFL but Schefter, Darlington, JLC won’t touch it tells you all one needs to knoI am sure Ross loves being associated with talk about DW - I expect Ross Grier and Flo are on the same page and with the season starting doesn’t want to but will be out soon to make a More adamant statement not because they want to eitherFLOs no comment statement for me meant dumb question