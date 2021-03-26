Darnold or Wilson?

Rev Kev
InTUAtive
Straight up would you keep Darnold and build or select Wilson and start over??
I take Darnold - this may be the one and only time I agree with Mel Kiper who said that Darnold is better choice than anyone not named Lawrence in this draft
So of course I am hoping the Jets get all romantic over Wilsons display this afternoon - That display and Lances display only helped us
And I chuckle how the analysts say that Wilson is so athletic when I feel Darnold has that over Wilson as well
But hey they are stil saying that Tua isn’t athletic so... ... **raises eyebrows**
