Darnold or Wilson?

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
13,541
Reaction score
5,052
Location
Calgary Alberta
Straight up would you keep Darnold and build or select Wilson and start over??

I take Darnold - this may be the one and only time I agree with Mel Kiper who said that Darnold is better choice than anyone not named Lawrence in this draft

So of course I am hoping the Jets get all romantic over Wilsons display this afternoon - That display and Lances display only helped us

And I chuckle how the analysts say that Wilson is so athletic when I feel Darnold has that over Wilson as well

But hey they are stil saying that Tua isn’t athletic so... ... **raises eyebrows**
 
