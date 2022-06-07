Darrell Bevell's resume vs Frank Smith's

So, as you'all probably seen, I started looking into our offensive coaching staff, I started a thread on Frank Smith who's more of a running game guy and then I became curious about Bevell's background.



Now, Bevell has much more experience and he's even been the OC of a few top 10 and top 5 offenses, worked with HOF QB Brett Favre twice, once as QBC and another as OC and hand picked and developed Russell Wilson. Now that's quite a resume. That's the good news. Bad news? I think he was appointed QBC instead of OC because he ended up the interim coach in his last two gigs and he most likely is afraid of ending up with the responsibility of running a whole team while also ending up with no credit, a negative Head Coaching record and the negative rep if McDaniel were to get fired.



I do like that our most senior coach is working directly with Tua, 1o1, though and if he can bring Tua as much success as he brought Wilson, who he is often compared to then I'll be forever thankful, lol.