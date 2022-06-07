 Darrell Bevell's resume vs Frank Smith's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Darrell Bevell's resume vs Frank Smith's

C

Carne Asada

Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,813
Reaction score
973
So, as you'all probably seen, I started looking into our offensive coaching staff, I started a thread on Frank Smith who's more of a running game guy and then I became curious about Bevell's background.

Now, Bevell has much more experience and he's even been the OC of a few top 10 and top 5 offenses, worked with HOF QB Brett Favre twice, once as QBC and another as OC and hand picked and developed Russell Wilson. Now that's quite a resume. That's the good news. Bad news? I think he was appointed QBC instead of OC because he ended up the interim coach in his last two gigs and he most likely is afraid of ending up with the responsibility of running a whole team while also ending up with no credit, a negative Head Coaching record and the negative rep if McDaniel were to get fired.

I do like that our most senior coach is working directly with Tua, 1o1, though and if he can bring Tua as much success as he brought Wilson, who he is often compared to then I'll be forever thankful, lol.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,238
Reaction score
27,593
Location
Montreal
Carne Asada said:
Bad news? I think he was appointed QBC instead of OC because he ended up the interim coach in his last two gigs and he most likely is afraid of ending up with the responsibility of running a whole team while also ending up with no credit, a negative Head Coaching record and the negative rep if McDaniel were to get fired.
Click to expand...
Not sure I follow you on that one tbh...
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,645
Reaction score
12,935
Carne Asada said:
So, as you'all probably seen, I started looking into our offensive coaching staff, I started a thread on Frank Smith who's more of a running game guy and then I became curious about Bevell's background.

Now, Bevell has much more experience and he's even been the OC of a few top 10 and top 5 offenses, worked with HOF QB Brett Favre twice, once as QBC and another as OC and hand picked and developed Russell Wilson. Now that's quite a resume. That's the good news. Bad news? I think he was appointed QBC instead of OC because he ended up the interim coach in his last two gigs and he most likely is afraid of ending up with the responsibility of running a whole team while also ending up with no credit, a negative Head Coaching record and the negative rep if McDaniel were to get fired.

I do like that our most senior coach is working directly with Tua, 1o1, though and if he can bring Tua as much success as he brought Wilson, who he is often compared to then I'll be forever thankful, lol.
Click to expand...
Russell Wilson came into the league pretty well developed. The only knock against him was his size.

5th year senior, led the nation in passer rating with a 33/4 TD/int after transferring to Wisconsin.

He won the job in preseason as a rookie over Matt Flynn and never looked back.

How are you defining Top 10 offense? Yardage, PPG, or …?
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
20,648
Reaction score
14,851
Location
Dream Songs
I could also see Bevell just wanting to work closely with the QB's instead of running an offense, when he wouldn't be calling plays.

Based on Miami's weaknesses last year, and where they need to improve, it makes sense to hire an OC with an OL background. If things go well in Miami, Bevell will have more chances to be an OC, and maybe even a HC. Also, a lot of what Bevell liked to do as a playcaller translates to what we think (based on Shanahan) McDaniel wants to do with the QB.

On paper, the offensive staff makes sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom