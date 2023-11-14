Dave Hyde: AFC East is full of pushovers — it’s time for Dolphins to shove

Stoobz
Stoobz
Don’t ask.
No, seriously, don’t ask.
The last time the Miami Dolphins looked this certain to win the AFC East in November was 1993, and I asked tough-guy linebacker Bryan Cox how it felt to be 9-2 and staring at more than the division crown.
He stuck up his middle finger, as he often did in conversations, and said, “No one in here better talk like that.”
This was three decades ago and those Dolphins didn’t win another game the rest of the way.