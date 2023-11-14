 Dave Hyde: AFC East is full of pushovers — it’s time for Dolphins to shove | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde: AFC East is full of pushovers — it’s time for Dolphins to shove

Don’t ask.

No, seriously, don’t ask.

The last time the Miami Dolphins looked this certain to win the AFC East in November was 1993, and I asked tough-guy linebacker Bryan Cox how it felt to be 9-2 and staring at more than the division crown.

He stuck up his middle finger, as he often did in conversations, and said, “No one in here better talk like that.”

This was three decades ago and those Dolphins didn’t win another game the rest of the way.
 
We last won the afceast with Tony Sparano and against the Brett Farve jets
That game was great. I was out of town in a bar in Boulder, CO. As always, I made sure I was walking distance to where I was staying and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. A pity the season ended the way it did.
 
Bills ain't totally out but they got go 5-2 to have chance get in playoff..
 
True story. In the conference championship in ’92, start the next season 9-2, then…nothing.
 
