Dave Hyde Article: Dolphins prove they're most pathetic organization in football in breaking Jags' losing streak

I aint just me. I suppose he is just a troll, and must actually be a double top secret New England Patriots reporter? Or maybe it should just be obvious to anyone that is the slightest bit objective, even to a Dolphins reporter who puts his access at risk by writing this

www.sun-sentinel.com

Hyde: Dolphins prove they’re most pathetic organization in football in breaking Jags’ losing streak | Commentary

There’s no other way to say it. The Dolphins became the worst team in football on full merit on Sunday. A few years of shabby re-building fell completely apart in a 23-20 loss to the previously winless and still witless Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dude, you're obviously not a fan of this team if you don't know who Dave Hyde is. Get real, your post is crap because hes exactly spot on here .
 
Sacker776

Not really defensible any more. It's clear it's a disaster and that it ain't getting better any time soon. There are so many examples / reasons to cite whether it's team building, player personnel, or coaching.
 
BrowardDolfan

Dave Hyde isn't on the staff for the Dolphins in particular. That is Omar and some other schlub. Hyde has been around for 30 years now. He doesn't need to worry about any "lack of access". He is the Greg Cote of the Sun Sentinel.
 
1Dolfan

I dont think anyone really doubted we suck. The main arguments are about if Tua is the guy or not.

I liked what he showed today. I blame the lack of points on the coaching and play calling. I feel they took the ball away from Tuas hands too much.
 
Sacker776 said:
Not really defensible any more. It’s clear it’s a disaster and that it ain’t getting better any time soon. There are so many examples / reasons to cite whether it’s team building, player personnel, or coaching.
It's all of the above.
 
1Dolfan said:
I dont think anyone really doubted we suck. The main arguments are about if Tua is the guy or not.

I liked what he showed today. I blame the lack of points on the coaching and play calling. I feel they took the ball away from Tuas hands too much.
Tua can be the guy if he can stay healthy. He's improved significantly from last year. He's demonstrated and flashed a quick release, poise in the pocket, elite accuracy, and solid arm strength this year. I mean Drew Brees wasn't Drew Brees in his second year, it took him a few years to develop into the QB he became. If Tua is given time, a competent Offensive coaching staff, and a decent Offensive line, he could develop into a great quarterback.

Durability is the biggest risk with him, but it's not guaranteed one way or another.

Durability is the biggest risk with him, but it’s not guaranteed one way or another.
 
Hyde has been watching rebuilds for a while. He as well as us long time fans can see it coming apart because we've seen it all before. Cam Cameron, Philbin, Gase. It's very recent history. Fans and Miami media alike know how this goes.
 
