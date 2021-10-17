Dave Hyde Article: Dolphins prove they’re most pathetic organization in football in breaking Jags’ losing streak

1Dolfan said: I dont think anyone really doubted we suck. The main arguments are about if Tua is the guy or not.



I liked what he showed today. I blame the lack of points on the coaching and play calling. I feel they took the ball away from Tuas hands too much. Click to expand...

Tua can be the guy if he can stay healthy. He’s improved significantly from last year. He’s demonstrated and flashed a quick release, poise in the pocket, elite accuracy, and solid arm strength this year. I mean Drew Brees wasn’t Drew Brees in his second year, it took him a few years to develop into the QB he became. If Tua is given time, a competent Offensive coaching staff, and a decent Offensive line, he could develop into a great quarterback.Durability is the biggest risk with him, but it’s not guaranteed one way or another.