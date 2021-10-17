Dave Hyde Article: Dolphins prove they’re most pathetic organization in football in breaking Jags’ losing streak

LarryLarry
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2021
- Messages
- 208
- Reaction score
- 279
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Miami
I aint just me. I suppose he is just a troll, and must actually be a double top secret New England Patriots reporter? Or maybe it should just be obvious to anyone that is the slightest bit objective, even to a Dolphins reporter who puts his access at risk by writing this
Hyde: Dolphins prove they’re most pathetic organization in football in breaking Jags’ losing streak | Commentary
There’s no other way to say it. The Dolphins became the worst team in football on full merit on Sunday. A few years of shabby re-building fell completely apart in a 23-20 loss to the previously winless and still witless Jacksonville Jaguars.
www.sun-sentinel.com