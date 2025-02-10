 Dave Hyde On The Eagles And The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde On The Eagles And The Dolphins

Good read, I forgot about Dion Jordan (and the trade up) before Lane Johnson too. What a difference a good GM makes. I also like Howie Roseman's point about not making mistakes, and taking advantage of other teams mistakes. Teams, like the Dolphins, can often outsmart themselves. Too clever by half. They over-complicate things in an effort to outsmart others, and end up doing the opposite. Like the whole trade back thing, and then trade back up for Waddle. Could have just done the simple thing, and drafted Chase, or kept the draft capital and taken one of the numerous other good players available at their spot (Sewell, Surtain the NFL defensive player of the year), or taken DeVonta Smith without having to burn as much capital, and heck I forgot Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater also would have been there for them too without needing to trade back up.

 
Ho.ly.**** that is a depressing article. Grier is so bad. So so bad
 
Roseman needed to include a heavy does of luck. JH wasn't picked until #52. A number of QB-needy teams passed on him TWICE. It wasn't skill of talent that let PHIL select him when they did. Same thing with Brady, Mahomes, JA, LJ. Luck matters.
Don't make mistakes? Like Andre Dillard? every team makes mistakes. The goal is to reduce them. That's one of my big knocks on Grier. scouts consistently did a poor job of evaluating, but CG seemingly stuck with them.
 
“The season really starts with the front office, and that starts with me,” Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman said last week. “And so when we have good offseasons, it usually leads to success during the regular season. And so I think that’s our responsibility — that’s my responsibility.”

What an odd, accountable thing for a General Manager to say
 
i think you have entirely missed the point. that is not luck. other teams, like miami, do stupid things all the time, leaving those players around for a smart GM to hoover them up. just like us trading up for dion jordan, and passing over lane johnson. passing it all off to luck, which would also imply you believe the dolphins are unlucky, is just passing the buck in my view. just like you seemingly keep wanting to blame scouts, as opposed to grier, who makes the decisions. these are all excuses. there is enormous amounts of skill and judgment involved. howie roseman wins every trade with us. they are good. we are not. it is not unlucky to not win a playoff game in 24 years, it is terrible execution and decision making.
 
You can't undo all of Grier's terrible decisions and also expect Grier to properly correct his mistakes.

Until the GM changes, you are going to get more of the same.
 
I don't quite understand how you consolidate supporting Grier and say his main job is to hire "experts" but then blame the "experts" he hires such as Mcdaniel and lower level scouts.
Maybe Ross needs to get a new expert for expert hiring, or whatever it is that Grier does.
 
It is everyone's fault except Grier. Duh!
 
