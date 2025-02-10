Dave Hyde On The Eagles And The Dolphins

Good read, I forgot about Dion Jordan (and the trade up) before Lane Johnson too. What a difference a good GM makes. I also like Howie Roseman's point about not making mistakes, and taking advantage of other teams mistakes. Teams, like the Dolphins, can often outsmart themselves. Too clever by half. They over-complicate things in an effort to outsmart others, and end up doing the opposite. Like the whole trade back thing, and then trade back up for Waddle. Could have just done the simple thing, and drafted Chase, or kept the draft capital and taken one of the numerous other good players available at their spot (Sewell, Surtain the NFL defensive player of the year), or taken DeVonta Smith without having to burn as much capital, and heck I forgot Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater also would have been there for them too without needing to trade back up.