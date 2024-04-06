 Dave Hyde On The Implosion Of The AFC East And What It Means For The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde On The Implosion Of The AFC East And What It Means For The Dolphins

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,531
Reaction score
3,072
Age
47
Location
san diego
First link is the Hyde article. I agree on the Patriots (schadenfreude remains one of my favorite concepts), I would not write off the Jets there is a chance they could be pretty darn good, and I am uncertain on Buffalo as they still have Josh Allen and sometimes getting rid of a guy can be addition by subtraction. Having said all of that, I still like our chances. 2nd link, Vegas still has Buffalo very slightly favored over Miami to win the AFC East. Jets in shouting distance, and the Rats nowhere to be found!


www.vegasinsider.com

2024-25 AFC East Division Odds - Conference Winner

2024-25 NFL - AFC East Division Winner betting odds, contenders, history and wagering information provided by VegasInsider.
www.vegasinsider.com www.vegasinsider.com
 
The "loss" of Diggs is being overrated.

He was bad the last 9-10 games of last year and The Bills were better than when he was putting up numbers early.

We have to hope The Pat's f-up their QB search and The Jets are a 50/50 coin toss. They have a pretty solid roster but everything depends on Narcissus The QB and he was fading BEFORE he tore his achilles and Saleh looks to be quite capable of running the ship on to the rocks..
 
Last edited:
jimthefin said:
The "loss" of Diggs is being overrated.

He was bad the last 9-10 games of last year and The Bills were better than when he was putting up numbers early.

We have to hope The Pat's f-up their QB search and The Jets are a 50/50 coin toss. They have a pretty solid roster but everything depends on Narcissus The QB and he was fading BEFORE he tore his achilles.
Click to expand...
It’s not just the loss of Diggs it’s they have no WRs as well
 
Unfortunately I dont think the Bills will really miss Diggs that much.

After they changed OC's and were 5-5 they went 6-1, 7-2 if you include the playoffs, they even should have won the 2 games they lost, the OT shootout against the Eagles and the playoff game to the Chiefs.

They phased Diggs out of their offense and became more of a running team. He really didnt produce much at all during their stretch run.

They have Kincaid who has emerged as one of the best pass catching TE's in the NFL, a talented RB in Cook and they still have the best QB in the division. I am sure they will draft a WR early, hopefully not the one everybody has been talking about today, Brian Thomas, they would have to trade up for him. Then they will also probably pick another WR in Free Agency, maybe a DJ Chark or Tyler Boyd, Shakir was already emerging as a good WR late in the season for them and they picked up Curtis Samuel in Free Agency, so with a couple additions in the draft and Free Agency their WR corps could look very good unfortunately.
 
Coolguy3 said:
Kincaid is going to be a major problem.
Click to expand...

I think many are under estimating the Diggs effect.

Many are saying he didn’t do this and that.

His mere presence on the field dictated a lot of coverage.

Yeah, Kincaid…give me freaking break!
 
It's an opportunity for Miami.

I think the Jets will be better, but they are counting on a lot of vets to rebound including Rodgers. That's usually doesn't work out well.

New England has a chance to add a really good quarterback. That can start to change things for them in a positive way. Who knows about their new coach, but odds are he won't be as good as Bellichick. At least for 2024, have to think the Patriots will struggle.

I thought the Bills had peaked two years ago, after Miami nearly beat them with Skylar Thompson at quarterback and then the Bills were pounding by Cincinnati the following week. But Buffalo is still the team to beat.

Will be interesting to see what the draft brings and if the Dolphins have bridged the small gap when the season begins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom