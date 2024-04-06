Dave Hyde On The Implosion Of The AFC East And What It Means For The Dolphins

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,531
- Reaction score
- 3,072
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
First link is the Hyde article. I agree on the Patriots (schadenfreude remains one of my favorite concepts), I would not write off the Jets there is a chance they could be pretty darn good, and I am uncertain on Buffalo as they still have Josh Allen and sometimes getting rid of a guy can be addition by subtraction. Having said all of that, I still like our chances. 2nd link, Vegas still has Buffalo very slightly favored over Miami to win the AFC East. Jets in shouting distance, and the Rats nowhere to be found!
2024-25 AFC East Division Odds - Conference Winner
2024-25 NFL - AFC East Division Winner betting odds, contenders, history and wagering information provided by VegasInsider.
www.vegasinsider.com