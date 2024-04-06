Dave Hyde On The Implosion Of The AFC East And What It Means For The Dolphins

Unfortunately I dont think the Bills will really miss Diggs that much.



After they changed OC's and were 5-5 they went 6-1, 7-2 if you include the playoffs, they even should have won the 2 games they lost, the OT shootout against the Eagles and the playoff game to the Chiefs.



They phased Diggs out of their offense and became more of a running team. He really didnt produce much at all during their stretch run.



They have Kincaid who has emerged as one of the best pass catching TE's in the NFL, a talented RB in Cook and they still have the best QB in the division. I am sure they will draft a WR early, hopefully not the one everybody has been talking about today, Brian Thomas, they would have to trade up for him. Then they will also probably pick another WR in Free Agency, maybe a DJ Chark or Tyler Boyd, Shakir was already emerging as a good WR late in the season for them and they picked up Curtis Samuel in Free Agency, so with a couple additions in the draft and Free Agency their WR corps could look very good unfortunately.