Dave Hyde on The Tua Contract Situation

"Ask yourself this: If Tagovailoa hit the open market right now, does another team pay him $50 million a year? No chance. So, the Dolphins would be bidding against themselves, which is something bad organizations do given the importance of the quarterback position and salary-cap implications on the larger roster. The New York Giants did in paying Daniel Jones $45 million a year. Do the Dolphins really want to repeat that mistake?"
