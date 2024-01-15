 Dave Hyde on The Tua Contract Situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde on The Tua Contract Situation

"Ask yourself this: If Tagovailoa hit the open market right now, does another team pay him $50 million a year? No chance. So, the Dolphins would be bidding against themselves, which is something bad organizations do given the importance of the quarterback position and salary-cap implications on the larger roster. The New York Giants did in paying Daniel Jones $45 million a year. Do the Dolphins really want to repeat that mistake?"

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/ot...chise-quarterback-until-he-is-one/ar-AA1n0gHc
 
it's pretty obvious hes playing his 5th year and then will see
That's the way I would play it.

Hard to say what Grier/McD will do. They might be inclined to offer him a second tier contract. Without research I don't have a feel for what that would be, 35-40m maybe?

Thing is, I would really not even do that at this point. Sure it might be considered "on the cheap", but it still would make it difficult to move on in the near future, should we disire to do so.
 
You could also do a mid tier agreement heavily laced with incentives to help bring the potential value up.

Regardless, what they do in fact do will tell you their level of commitment to Tua moving forward. Many on here I think will end up being surprised by how that works out
 
I'm scared they think they are getting a discount and will offer him an extension that lowers the cap. Need to rip the bandaid off and MOVE ON
well if we can get him a deal at 26M$ per for 3 extra with it not all guaranteed... I think it could protecting the backside without comprising the roster
 
That would still make it hard to move on unless the guaranteed $ were very minimal. No way Tua, or his agent, would go for that, nor should they.
 
well if we can get him a deal at 26M$ per for 3 extra with it not all guaranteed... I think it could protecting the backside without comprising the roster
Going to Tua one more year is compromising the roster. How many more coaches need to be fired before they understand he's the problem, and the king problem is Grier.

Don't let Grier's desire to stay at GM cripple this franchise. Ross needs to step in.
 
Normally I would fully agree......but what would the larger market be for Tua? It's not like the Fins have no leverage at all.

Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to re-signing him. I'm not as negative about him as most, but he has to earn it. An incentive based deal make the most sense IMO so both sides walk away with a win
 
Agree with you. Whether anyone likes it or not, Tua will get a new contract this offseason. Only question, is how much. There's been some good points brought up. No way he gets 50M on the open market. Hopefully, it fair for both sides.
 
well if we can get him a deal at 26M$ per for 3 extra with it not all guaranteed... I think it could protecting the backside without comprising the roster
he made the Pro Bowl and broke all kinds of records while remaining healthy for an entire season. His agent would be crucified if he agreed to 26 not guaranteed, probably lose clients over it, and def cohorts. but if he does it, we're gifted
 
