Dave Hyde On Trading Tyreek - Amazing Grier Survived This Stuff

To my the key line is this:Several of the big contracts not only seemed dumb in principle, they are also dumb in terms of structure. You can't get out of these things. And they really diminish the trade value of the player in question as well. They cost you as much whether or not they are here, or not here. It is not just Tyreek's contract, all the big ones they handed out have similar issues that really hamstring the teams flexibility. Grier doesn't seem to learn. He is what is called an error repeater. When a player is an error repeater, they get cut. GM shouldn't have been treated differently. There is a lot of damage he can do this year too both in terms of wasting the draft picks, and making poor contractual decisions for FA's or his own guys. When under pressure to protect your job, it is human nature to do really silly things designed to benefit the short term, at huge expense to the mid and long term. Even worse, he didn't get the short term benefit right. It is kind of like snorting coke, not getting high, and still overdosing somehow!