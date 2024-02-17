 Dave Hyde - Two Paths To The Super Bowl For The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dave Hyde - Two Paths To The Super Bowl For The Dolphins

Something tells me Grier is going to get lost on the road. Link below the poem:

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth;
Then took the other, as just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same,
And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.

 
We’ve been rehashing this topic in multiple threads so not going to do it here but a big offseason looming no doubt for a ton of reasons beyond just QB.
 
GatorFin73 said:
We’ve been rehashing this topic in multiple threads so not going to do it here but a big offseason looming no doubt for a ton of reasons beyond just QB.
If you keep this up I will merge all your threads into a mega I don't like Tua thread or maybe take away your ability to start threads

Move on. What else you got ?
 
fishfanmiami said:
If you keep this up I will merge all your threads into a mega I don't like Tua thread or maybe take away your ability to start threads

Move on. What else you got ?
Guinness Brilliant on Make a GIF
 
fishfanmiami said:
If you keep this up I will merge all your threads into a mega I don't like Tua thread or maybe take away your ability to start threads

Move on. What else you got ?
Not sure what provoked this. I didn't say a single thing about Tua, nor did I write the article. I did however pick on Grier. No idea why an article from the lead columnist covering this team is so problematic. Or did you just hate the poem?
 
The poem was fine. The article was about the Dolphin QB

Again what else you got ?
 
fishfanmiami said:
The poem was fine. The article was about the Dolphin QB

Again what else you got ?
I didn't read the article that way which is why I referenced Grier, and not Tua. I read it as being about all the chips that need to fall into place for them to be in the super bowl. A lot of things Grier needs to get right going forward given the $ bind they are in. For the record my prior thread was on the Dolphins defensive backfield, before that on what the Super Bowl means for them, prior to that about analytics leading to a dum decision about the 49ers. I do not put up the amount of threads on Tua that you imply that I do. Comments yes, in response to others. Threads less and less. Anyway I thought it was a good article that people would enjoy and good food for thought
 
