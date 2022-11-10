 David Carr continues to be a clown by leaving Tua off the top 15 offensive players list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

David Carr continues to be a clown by leaving Tua off the top 15 offensive players list

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,284
Reaction score
6,244
Location
Northern VA
www.nfl.com

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

How do you leave the highest rated QB off of this list? At least he didn’t pick his brother like he usually does.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
3,341
Reaction score
5,348
And why should I care what David Carr has to say. Shouldn’t he be trying to help his brother to start connecting with his high priced WR.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
7,262
Reaction score
14,668
Location
Borneo
why do you even care

i love all these threads of posters so upset and enraged when the National pundits diss the Fins
get over it and stop beating your dog over it. We have a shot at the division, unless the pundits told you we don’t
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
5,097
Reaction score
8,574
EasyRider said:
why do you even care

i love all these threads of posters so upset and enraged when the National pundits diss the Fins
get over it and stop beating your dog over it. We have a shot at the division, unless the pundits told you we don’t
Click to expand...
You'll still never understand the irony of choosing to post in a thread asking why someone cares I see.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,679
Reaction score
25,913
He has Tua on his 'just missed' list, which puts him in the top 20.

I dont see the problem.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,955
Reaction score
31,206
Location
Montreal
EasyRider said:
why do you even care

i love all these threads of posters so upset and enraged when the National pundits diss the Fins
get over it and stop beating your dog over it. We have a shot at the division, unless the pundits told you we don’t
Click to expand...
I mean, in this thread, the only person who sounds upset and enraged is you... Just sayin'...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom