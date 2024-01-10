David Long Appreciation Thread

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
No, he's not injured! I know most of these tend to be for the many players who have gone down with season ending injuries.
Long has played 17 games and has been very productive in this defense. What a great signing by Grier with, I'm sure, input from Fangio. A little bit of an under-the-radar guy on the Dolphins defense.
