David Long Appreciation Thread

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

No, he's not injured! I know most of these tend to be for the many players who have gone down with season ending injuries.

Long has played 17 games and has been very productive in this defense. What a great signing by Grier with, I'm sure, input from Fangio. A little bit of an under-the-radar guy on the Dolphins defense.
 
And there were some who hated the signing because "he's always hurt". Now that's funny
Just goes to show how unpredictable injuries are. Tua and Long have played in every game. Hopefully, that continues in the playoffs.
 
