 David Samson: “Stephen Ross is the worst owner in the history of south Florida sports and McDaniel is a babbling idiot” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

David Samson: “Stephen Ross is the worst owner in the history of south Florida sports and McDaniel is a babbling idiot”

Casas9425 said:
Samson won a World Series. Ross hasn’t won a playoff game in over 15 years as owner.
The Marlins caught lightning in a bottle in 2003 and for that i am grateful, but there was never a serious effort by Loria and Samson to field a competitive team in their tenure other than 2011 which they shortly thereafter dismantled.
The Marlins were fortunate their front office and scouting department were able to evaluate talent that they always have to trade off because the owners don't want to pay them. The only talent they paid was Giancarlo Stanton and the contract was structured in a manner where they knew they were never going to be the ones paying it.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Sure wish Dolphins would catch lightning in a bottle.
 
Rick Cartman said:
How did they structure Stantons contract so that they didn't have to pay? Was it back-loaded or something?
 
I mean if Ross would have completed the house cleaning like he should of in 2015 Miami could be contenders presently. It’s his own if he doesn’t feel he has enough in the life hour glass to go through a rebuild. He had plenty of time. I’m scared to death that McDaniel is coming back next year. So much that I don’t want Miami to win any more games as long as he’s coach.
 
David Samson was a moron during his time with the Marlins. Lightning in a bottle with the '03 World Series and then oversaw three or four fire sales. Get the fans hopes up and stab them in the back repeatedly. He was lockstep with by far the worst owner in south Florida sports history, Jeffery Loria. Glass houses.
 
Samson out there trying to distract from the fact his stepfather was not only a horrible owner, but a fraudster in getting the city and county to pay so much for the ballpark.

