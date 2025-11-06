David Samson: “Stephen Ross is the worst owner in the history of south Florida sports and McDaniel is a babbling idiot”

Casas9425
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 6,337
- Reaction score
- 5,376
Former Miami Marlins president David Samson rips Stephen Ross and Mike McDaniel.
Samson won a World Series. Ross hasn’t won a playoff game in over 15 years as owner.David Samson calling Ross the worst owner in South Florida sports history is something
Samson won a World Series. Ross hasn’t won a playoff game in over 15 years as owner.
Sure wish Dolphins would catch lightning in a bottle.The Marlins caught lightning in a bottle in 2003 and for that i am grateful, but there was never a serious effort by Loria and Samson to field a competitive team in their tenure other than 2011 which they shortly thereafter dismantled.
The Marlins were fortunate their front office and scouting department were able to evaluate talent that they always have to trade off because the owners don't want to pay them. The only talent they paid was Giancarlo Stanton and the contract was structured in a manner where they knew they were never going to be the ones paying it.
The Marlins caught lightning in a bottle in 2003 and for that i am grateful, but there was never a serious effort by Loria and Samson to field a competitive team in their tenure other than 2011 which they shortly thereafter dismantled.
The Marlins were fortunate their front office and scouting department were able to evaluate talent that they always have to trade off because the owners don't want to pay them. The only talent they paid was Giancarlo Stanton and the contract was structured in a manner where they knew they were never going to be the ones paying it.
How did they structure Stantons contract so that they didn't have to pay? Was it back-loaded or something?
Sure wish Dolphins would catch lightning in a bottle.