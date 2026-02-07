 Davis Mills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Davis Mills

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,906
Reaction score
2,876
Mills has two years of starting experience, two years of experience under Slowik and a salary of only $7M.

If we sign a veteran FA QB they will demand starter money, at least $20M aav on a multi-year contract, but if we trade for Mills he will have to play for the $7M on his contract.

Being on a 1yr $7M contract will likely mean he will play all out to earn himself a starter contract.

I'm not sure what the Texans would take in compensation but it would likely be less than what the 9ers will demand for Mac Jones, who is in a similar situation.
 
Carne Asada said:
Mills has two years of starting experience, two years of experience under Slowik and a salary of only $7M.

If we sign a veteran FA QB they will demand starter money, at least $20M aav on a multi-year contract, but if we trade for Mills he will have to play for the $7M on his contract.

Being on a 1yr $7M contract will likely mean he will play all out to earn himself a starter contract.

I'm not sure what the Texans would take in compensation but it would likely be less than what the 9ers will demand for Mac Jones, who is in a similar situation.
Click to expand...
Why? Who cares? Pay $7mm and give up a draft pick to kiss your sister and still suck. What is the point of trading for him? I do not get it? There is no explanation in the OP as to what the logic would be for doing this. Why give up a draft pick that we badly need for vanilla when you can sign another version of vanilla for the same price or less on the open market? And then why even sign vanilla to begin with?
 
Carne Asada said:
Mills has two years of starting experience, two years of experience under Slowik and a salary of only $7M.

If we sign a veteran FA QB they will demand starter money, at least $20M aav on a multi-year contract, but if we trade for Mills he will have to play for the $7M on his contract.

Being on a 1yr $7M contract will likely mean he will play all out to earn himself a starter contract.

I'm not sure what the Texans would take in compensation but it would likely be less than what the 9ers will demand for Mac Jones, who is in a similar situation.
Click to expand...
What would you want him for? As a bridge QB to get us thru the next couple seasons till we draft our franchise guy? Or as a guy that you want to consider as a future franchise guy and give him a test run similar to how some folks wanted Willis?

My opinion, I’d pass and let Ewers be the tank commander and lead us to a top 5 pick with our brutal schedule next year. I don’t think Mills has the requisite skill set and traits to entrust the future of our franchise to.
 
phinsforlife said:
Why? Who cares? Pay $7mm and give up a draft pick to kiss your sister and still suck. What is the point of trading for him? I do not get it? There is no explanation in the OP as to what the logic would be for doing this. Why give up a draft pick that we badly need for vanilla when you can sign another version of vanilla for the same price or less on the open market? And then why even sign vanilla to begin with?
Click to expand...
Not sure why you threw kissing your sister in there lmao
 
Pass.

Draft a QB on day 3 to compete with Ewers and earn that high (hopefully first overall) pick in 2027 to get the actual franchise guy. I have no interest in bridge vet QB options with no upside.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom