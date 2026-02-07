Davis Mills

Carne Asada
Mills has two years of starting experience, two years of experience under Slowik and a salary of only $7M.
If we sign a veteran FA QB they will demand starter money, at least $20M aav on a multi-year contract, but if we trade for Mills he will have to play for the $7M on his contract.
Being on a 1yr $7M contract will likely mean he will play all out to earn himself a starter contract.
I'm not sure what the Texans would take in compensation but it would likely be less than what the 9ers will demand for Mac Jones, who is in a similar situation.
