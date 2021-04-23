 Davonta Smith causing a rift in finheaven | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Davonta Smith causing a rift in finheaven

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,652
Reaction score
1,895
Location
Orlando, Florida
I just want to tell you guys that I love you all in spite of not always agreeing with anyone, but I have to say that opinions prior to this draft are always drawing fights. The good news is, Maybe the Dolphins might end up drafting Smith with the 18th overall pick because of his weight. This will unite the Pitts Clan, and the Smith Clan all in one. However, if we draft Chase at least you have the possibility of having Smith in your fantasy team.

Love Always,
JS55
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,790
Reaction score
57,463
Location
Kissimmee,FL
there's no way Smith is there at 18 and as far as Sewell, if this team did what they did with those trades just to draft freaking corn at 6 then that should tell you why we haven't won a SB in over 45 years
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,652
Reaction score
1,895
Location
Orlando, Florida
Danny said:
there's no way Smith is there at 18 and as far as Sewell, if this team did what they did with those trades just to draft freaking corn at 6 then that should tell you why we haven't won a SB in over 45 years
Click to expand...
You are destroying hope in this forum. There is no way we are picking him over Chase if both are there. If Sewell is taken, Chase is taken, then we are drafting Mac Jones as Mac Jones never said he wouldn't play behind Tua.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,213
Reaction score
2,665
Location
Trinidad
Slim Reaper couldn't get jammed in the SEC
No DB could cover him
He really does not have an injury history
He excelled
His work ethic is off the charts (see: 200 catches warm up before every game)
Excellent character

It doesn't matter how much he weighs. he balls it out, unstoppable.... I covet that and want him on my team.

Dont give me that "skinny" Bullcrap. They said that about Gretsky, and he was the best ever. When opposing teams were asked the obvious: "why don't you just HIT him and put him OUT?", the reply was always the same: "Trying to hit Gretsky is like trying to hit a rope"
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,614
Reaction score
1,284
Location
SO CAL
TrinidadDolfan said:
Slim Reaper couldn't get jammed in the SEC
No DB could cover him
He really does not have an injury history
He excelled
His work ethic is off the charts (see: 200 catches warm up before every game)
Excellent character

It doesn't matter how much he weighs. he balls it out, unstoppable.... I covet that and want him on my team.

Dont give me that "skinny" Bullcrap. They said that about Gretsky, and he was the best ever. When opposing teams were asked the obvious: "why don't you just HIT him and put him OUT?", the reply was always the same: "Trying to hit Gretsky is like trying to hit a rope"
Click to expand...
I think they are going to trade up to get him.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,391
Reaction score
3,665
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
TrinidadDolfan said:
Slim Reaper couldn't get jammed in the SEC
No DB could cover him
He really does not have an injury history
He excelled
His work ethic is off the charts (see: 200 catches warm up before every game)
Excellent character

It doesn't matter how much he weighs. he balls it out, unstoppable.... I covet that and want him on my team.

Dont give me that "skinny" Bullcrap. They said that about Gretsky, and he was the best ever. When opposing teams were asked the obvious: "why don't you just HIT him and put him OUT?", the reply was always the same: "Trying to hit Gretsky is like trying to hit a rope"
Click to expand...

I like him. I'll take him at #36.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,287
Reaction score
11,952
Location
Bahamas
The overhype of Pitts has me wanting Smith even more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom