Davonta Smith causing a rift in finheaven

I just want to tell you guys that I love you all in spite of not always agreeing with anyone, but I have to say that opinions prior to this draft are always drawing fights. The good news is, Maybe the Dolphins might end up drafting Smith with the 18th overall pick because of his weight. This will unite the Pitts Clan, and the Smith Clan all in one. However, if we draft Chase at least you have the possibility of having Smith in your fantasy team.
