Dawkins “stumble”

With as much, the NFL is preaching safety for concussions. We have seen the brunt of that, and complied with everything as a team.

How in the hell does Dawkins come in after sitting out just one play after being hit in the head by Riley? He was pointing to his head and stumbling to knee. He couldn’t even get down to a knee correctly. No way that guy didn’t get a concussion.

No reports of it anywhere in the media. Romo and Nance both saw it but promptly shut up about it. Fishy.

I am fine with tough rules. I just can’t handle a double standard. Tilts the playing field.
 
I was wondering where the hell the spotter was. It is a joke that to this day the only player to be pulled by a spotter is Teddy.....
 
