Day 1 joint practice scrimmage observations

Gonna change it up today so instead of just writing out the 11 on 11 plays just some overall thoughts.



I watched Jalen Ramseys every step, watched how he turned, pivoted and just walked.



Maybe he’s right and will come back a month early.



Tell you what I noticed today that perhaps I overlooked



Robbie Anderson is a talented football player, he’s absolutely making this team, top 4 imo..



Tyreek hill I could tell was zeroed in today, I’ve watched him in drills many times, today he was 100 percent on output and looking the ball in an extended period of time.



It showed up, unless someone beat him out in defense no question orange jersey tommorow. No drops on at least 7 catches in 11 on 11, not counting how he embarrassed the falcon dbacks in 7on 7 and 1 on 1’s.



Outside of Qb best offensive player in the game



Berrios had a very nice day today, a few tough catches, he’s looking good getting off press with his repertoire.



Robbie Anderson also had a nice day today..He’s smooth deceptive and has strong hands on a lean frame, that’s the thing that stands out, strong hands in traffic.



I believe Ez is better in the slot.



I didn’t think Tua had a good day of practice I would say so so but it’s practice no game planning..



Tua did hit waddle twice to end practices, the balls were perfectly thrown and today that’s what waddle needed, he struggled catching the football, even on some reported incompletions he had chances to make the catches and didn’t.



But the guy is hi level except this component. Might keep him from being an all pro.



Mike white…. Meh, if the pocket is there and the route is open sure he can fire it, but I don’t see much here when it comes to a variety of throws.



He was def 2nd team today, let’s see how Skylar responds in preseason.



Chris’s brooks had an impressive rep. Just footwork for a big man type stuff



Achane with an excellent rep and finish, footwork vision to pick the right hole the finishes with power for 6.



Ahmed looked good today



Now Mostert he’s def been working on his hands, he caught the first deep wheel route I’ve seen him catch since being a dolphin, caught all his targets today.



Julian Hill body is just ridiculous, he really looks the part..the character and leadership there, work ethic check, what make him go undrafted we’ll see.I’m curious to find out. I see him round off routes on occasion.



I don’t think Braylon Sanders has a shot at making this team, Ez and Wilson make 6.



Without seeing the defense at all except one rep for the pick 6 by McKinley it’s hard to judge the practice but if I’m factoring everything in I’d say is was about a tie. Maybe slightly to the falcons with four ints and special teams.