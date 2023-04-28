 Day 2 discussion thread… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day 2 discussion thread…

T

The Ghost

Pittsburgh’s on the clock (big blunder by Chicago). They have a little under 9 hours to make their selection and then we gotta sweat out 18 more selections. Steelers need a C and CB, maybe a pass rusher.

Arizona needs defense. I doubt they’ll be tempted by any WRs.

Lions with 34, 48 and 55 should continue roaring today.

Packers with 42 and 45 is kind of annoying as another team that needs a TE.

These TEs will come off the board in bunches today.

Curious to see if any veterans are traded today.
 
BONG SHULA

The Ghost said:
Lions with 34, 48 and 55 should continue roaring today.
Was a bit puzzled by the Lions last night, but now that I think about how many picks they managed to stockpile for this draft, their selections make more sense. 5 picks in the top 55. Opportunity to add talent across multiple position groups. They're not super worried about reaching.
Curious to see if any veterans are traded today.
Let's hope Cedrick Wilson...
 
T

The Ghost

BONG SHULA said:
Was a bit puzzled by the Lions last night, but now that I think about how many picks they managed to stockpile for this draft, their selections make more sense. 5 picks in the top 55. Opportunity to add talent across multiple position groups. They're not super worried about reaching.

Let's hope Cedrick Wilson...
Ya they have picks and I like Gibbs and Campbell but it doesn’t feel like they scored in the value department.

They also have a glaring need at CB which looks like a lock for pick 34. Hard to believe they passed on the Oregon CB for Gibbs but Jamyhr can definitely take that offense to a new level.

Bears with 53, 61, 64 today could make some noise too. Not sure they should sit back and wait for players to fall to them. They are likely eyeing pass rushers and a OC.

We can only hope Cedrick gets moved.
 
