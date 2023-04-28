Day 2 discussion thread…

The Ghost
Pittsburgh’s on the clock (big blunder by Chicago). They have a little under 9 hours to make their selection and then we gotta sweat out 18 more selections. Steelers need a C and CB, maybe a pass rusher.
Arizona needs defense. I doubt they’ll be tempted by any WRs.
Lions with 34, 48 and 55 should continue roaring today.
Packers with 42 and 45 is kind of annoying as another team that needs a TE.
These TEs will come off the board in bunches today.
Curious to see if any veterans are traded today.
