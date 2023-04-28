Day 2 discussion thread…

BONG SHULA said: Was a bit puzzled by the Lions last night, but now that I think about how many picks they managed to stockpile for this draft, their selections make more sense. 5 picks in the top 55. Opportunity to add talent across multiple position groups. They're not super worried about reaching.



Ya they have picks and I like Gibbs and Campbell but it doesn’t feel like they scored in the value department.They also have a glaring need at CB which looks like a lock for pick 34. Hard to believe they passed on the Oregon CB for Gibbs but Jamyhr can definitely take that offense to a new level.Bears with 53, 61, 64 today could make some noise too. Not sure they should sit back and wait for players to fall to them. They are likely eyeing pass rushers and a OC.We can only hope Cedrick gets moved.