Day 2 picks/positions

Well, I think we can agree that most of us here didn’t foresee a CB being picked this early. But you can’t argue the value of that position and the benefit of having a stacked CB crew (if Flores can get what he got out of last years CBs, this could be an exciting pick. Also need to consider Xs health). As some have said, we went with picks in the 1st round that demand top dollar on the market (QB, OT, CB). Perhaps a DE pay be next in line???? With our FA DE signings, I’d doubt it, but you never know.



As an armchair GM, To shore up the OL, I would have gone:

18 Ruiz C

30 Jones OT

With the idea of getting in the first 3 rounds:

5 QB

18 C

30 OT

39 S

56 RB

70 OT





Having now picked a CB, I think our priorities now, If we keep the 3 picks we have slated in round 2/3, should be, I think our priorities now should be:



-RB (Dobbins, Akers, Taylor, Swift)



-S (Winfield, McKinney, Chinn, Davis)



-Another OL (Jones, Cleveland, Cushenberry, Hennessy, Peart)



question is, how/where would you prioritize these picks?



As this is a deep RB class, would you grab 2 more OL and push either S or RB to round 4? Would any of those guys listed above even last to pick 70 (maybe Hennessy and Peart?)



My day 2 mock:

39 OT Cleveland (our OT suck, Davis is better suited for OG, our interior OL is “passable”)



56 S Chinn (poor mans Simmons, cant see McCain there)



70 RB Akers (love Dobbins, but Akers is a good all round back that will split time with Howard and fill in nicely)