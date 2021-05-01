Day 3 Targets

Travis34
There's still some solid players left on the board... who are you guys hoping for? It seems unlikely we can land most/many of these guys, but who knows maybe we trade up or they slide down...
I'm just perusing Daniel Jeremiah's top guys, looked at Pachy's (check out the draft forum!), and j-off in the club area - to get an idea of some names.
Some of these obviously are much later picks than others, early day 3 guys
RB:
Michael Carter
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
Demetric Felton
Rhamondre Stevenson
Elijah Mitchell
Jaret Patterson
Khalil Herbert
Kylin Hill
WR:
Aman St Brown
Tylan Wallace
Tamorrion Terry
Dez Fitzpatrick
OL:
Trey Smith
Trey Hill
Alaric Jackson
DL:
Tyler Shelvin
Marvin Wilson
Quincy Roche
Dayvion Nixon
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB:
Jabril Cox
Elerson Smith
Derrick Barnes
Charles Snowden
Chris Rumph
DB:
Jamar Johnson
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Richard Lecounte
