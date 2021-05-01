 Day 3 Targets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day 3 Targets

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,035
Reaction score
9,032
Location
NE, Indiana
There's still some solid players left on the board... who are you guys hoping for? It seems unlikely we can land most/many of these guys, but who knows maybe we trade up or they slide down...

I'm just perusing Daniel Jeremiah's top guys, looked at Pachy's (check out the draft forum!), and j-off in the club area - to get an idea of some names.

Some of these obviously are much later picks than others, early day 3 guys


RB:
Michael Carter
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
Demetric Felton
Rhamondre Stevenson
Elijah Mitchell
Jaret Patterson
Khalil Herbert
Kylin Hill

WR:
Aman St Brown
Tylan Wallace
Tamorrion Terry
Dez Fitzpatrick

OL:
Trey Smith
Trey Hill
Alaric Jackson


DL:
Tyler Shelvin
Marvin Wilson
Quincy Roche
Dayvion Nixon
Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB:
Jabril Cox
Elerson Smith
Derrick Barnes
Charles Snowden
Chris Rumph

DB:
Jamar Johnson
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Richard Lecounte
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,662
Reaction score
5,687
Carter, Gainwell, Hubbard would really round out the Offense
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,000
Reaction score
17,311
Which one of those backs has the best outside chance of becoming a superstar RB?
 
Goonies

Goonies

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
2,090
Reaction score
1,006
Location
Miami,FL
Travis34 said:
There's still some solid players left on the board... who are you guys hoping for? It seems unlikely we can land most/many of these guys, but who knows maybe we trade up or they slide down...

I'm just perusing Daniel Jeremiah's top guys, looked at Pachy's (check out the draft forum!), and j-off in the club area - to get an idea of some names.

Some of these obviously are much later picks than others, early day 3 guys


RB:
Michael Carter
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
Demetric Felton
Rhamondre Stevenson
Elijah Mitchell
Jaret Patterson
Khalil Herbert
Kylin Hill

WR:
Aman St Brown
Tylan Wallace
Tamorrion Terry
Dez Fitzpatrick

OL:
Trey Smith
Trey Hill
Alaric Jackson


DL:
Tyler Shelvin
Marvin Wilson
Quincy Roche
Dayvion Nixon
Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB:
Jabril Cox
Elerson Smith
Derrick Barnes
Charles Snowden
Chris Rumph

DB:
Jamar Johnson
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Richard Lecounte
Click to expand...
Most likely all those players will be gone by the time we draft in the fifth. We are pretty much done adding legit starters. Round 5 - 7 never really help a team,only rarely does that happen
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
27,151
Reaction score
7,378
Location
FL
I think Michael Carter is overrated personally. And we had ample chances to draft him, saw him up close when we coached the senior bowl. It’s fair to say we don’t want Carter
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,035
Reaction score
9,032
Location
NE, Indiana
Goonies said:
Most likely all those players will be gone by the time we draft in the fifth. We are pretty much done adding legit starters. Round 5 - 7 never really help a team,only rarely does that happen
Click to expand...
True but you never know

most of these gone for sure though
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,862
Reaction score
1,714
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
RB: Kylin Hill, Gerrid Doaks, Elijah Mitchell, Kenneth Gainwell
OT: Landon Young LT, Larry Borom RT, Trey Smith T/G
WR: Shi Smith, Dazz Newsome, Simi Fehoko, Michael Strachan, Dez Fitzpatrick
LB: Barrington Wade, Garret Wallow, Derrick Barnes
CB: Robert Rochelle, Marco Wilson, Isaiah Dunn. Rachad Wildgoose, Nate Hobbs, Nick McCloud
S: Caden Sterns, James Wiggins, Darrick Forrest, Tyler Coyle
EDGE: Elerson Smith

Bold: first round value.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
4,508
Reaction score
4,310
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
We've got a fifty pick wait, barring a trade. I'm not sure who could still be there by then.

At RB, Stevenson or Paterson look decent.

At C, Hill or maybe Dalman

DT, Shelvin or Wilson. Man, how bad of a year did Marvin have? A year ago, I saw him mocked as high as the third pick in the draft.

I still really want Rumph II.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,795
Reaction score
11,687
Joe Dolfan said:
We've got a fifty pick wait, barring a trade. I'm not sure who could still be there by then.

At RB, Stevenson or Paterson look decent.

At C, Hill or maybe Dalman

DT, Shelvin or Wilson. Man, how bad of a year did Marvin have? A year ago, I saw him mocked as high as the third pick in the draft.

I still really want Rumph II.
Click to expand...
Hill and Dalman are two players that we might take. One is power based, one is a technical blocker... I'm curious which type of Center that Flores wants.

Rumph would be a good late round shot for us. I don't think this guy will EVER be more than a situational pass rusher, but we could use one of those.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom