Day 3 Targets

There's still some solid players left on the board... who are you guys hoping for? It seems unlikely we can land most/many of these guys, but who knows maybe we trade up or they slide down...



I'm just perusing Daniel Jeremiah's top guys, looked at Pachy's (check out the draft forum!), and j-off in the club area - to get an idea of some names.



Some of these obviously are much later picks than others, early day 3 guys





RB:

Michael Carter

Kenneth Gainwell

Chuba Hubbard

Demetric Felton

Rhamondre Stevenson

Elijah Mitchell

Jaret Patterson

Khalil Herbert

Kylin Hill



WR:

Aman St Brown

Tylan Wallace

Tamorrion Terry

Dez Fitzpatrick



OL:

Trey Smith

Trey Hill

Alaric Jackson





DL:

Tyler Shelvin

Marvin Wilson

Quincy Roche

Dayvion Nixon

Adetokunbo Ogundeji



LB:

Jabril Cox

Elerson Smith

Derrick Barnes

Charles Snowden

Chris Rumph



DB:

Jamar Johnson

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Richard Lecounte